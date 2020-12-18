FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

FormFactor stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,819,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,967,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 168,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

