Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. 24,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,016. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $801.80 million, a PE ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $103,413.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,813 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

