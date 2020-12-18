Fountain Price Down 9.4% This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Fountain token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $542,603.50 and approximately $2,949.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 116,757.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.96 or 0.01293238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00786149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00182857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00390198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00126670 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

