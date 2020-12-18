Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:FEDU opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

