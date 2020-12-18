Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Now Covered by Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRG. ValuEngine cut shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

