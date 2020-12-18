Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $63.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 130,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,018. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

