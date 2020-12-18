Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

