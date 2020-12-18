Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRHC) CFO Evgeny Ler Sells 8,471 Shares

Freedom Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:FRHC) CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,505.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of -0.34.

Get Freedom alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Freedom by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freedom by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 235.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter worth $898,000.

About Freedom

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.