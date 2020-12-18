Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $18.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,584,604. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

