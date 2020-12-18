Friendz Price Up 73.5% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $983,914.46 and $25,422.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00375642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,851,405 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

