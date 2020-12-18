fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.79.

FUBO opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.72. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

