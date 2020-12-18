fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) PT Raised to $33.00

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.79.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.