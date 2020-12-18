fuboTV’s (FUBO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.08.

FUBO opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. Research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

