Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $11.44. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

