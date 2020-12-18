FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson Sells 4,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00.

Shares of FVCB opened at $13.91 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

