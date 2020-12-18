FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issued By Colliers Securities

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Colliers Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a report issued on Monday, December 14th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $977.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.