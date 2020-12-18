FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heineken Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heineken in a research report issued on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.