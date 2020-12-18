FY2020 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Sunday, December 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.