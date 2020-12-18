FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Lifted by Analyst

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note issued on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKT. BidaskClub raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $3,922,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.0% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 423,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

