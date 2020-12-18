FY2021 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

