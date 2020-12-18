G. Walmsley Graham Acquires 20,000 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $118,390,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $31,287,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $11,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

