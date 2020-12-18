Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) and Qian Yuan Baixing (OTCMKTS:QYBX) Critical Survey

Qian Yuan Baixing (OTCMKTS:QYBX) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Qian Yuan Baixing has a beta of -1.91, suggesting that its share price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qian Yuan Baixing and Gaia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qian Yuan Baixing 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gaia has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.83%. Given Gaia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than Qian Yuan Baixing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Gaia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qian Yuan Baixing and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qian Yuan Baixing N/A N/A N/A Gaia -4.14% -3.79% -2.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qian Yuan Baixing and Gaia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qian Yuan Baixing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaia $53.98 million 3.54 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -10.05

Qian Yuan Baixing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaia.

Summary

Gaia beats Qian Yuan Baixing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qian Yuan Baixing Company Profile

Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. focuses on the medical equipment diagnostic and biotech business. The company was formerly known as MDCorp. and changed its name to Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. in May 2018. Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

