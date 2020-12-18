Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Galapagos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.08.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $93.01 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Galapagos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

