Gamesys Group’s (JKPTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Shares of JKPTF stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Gamesys Group has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $17.07.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.