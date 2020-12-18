Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Oppenheimer

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

GMDA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.