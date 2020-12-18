Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Matthew Demchyk Sells 13,562 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.91 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 51,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 53,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

