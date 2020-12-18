Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Shares Gap Down to $21.80

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $21.20. Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 624,431 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.01 million and a PE ratio of -21.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.95.

About Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

