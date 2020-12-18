GAN (NYSE:GAN) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GAN (NYSE:GAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE GAN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 7,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,911. GAN has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GAN by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 69,026 shares during the period.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

