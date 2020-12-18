Gas (GAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.11 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Gas has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00007147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00135225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00782985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00183432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00392723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00127158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00078805 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

