GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Shares Gap Up to $893.00

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $893.00, but opened at $932.00. GB Group plc (GBG.L) shares last traded at $899.00, with a volume of 92,509 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 860.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 756.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.99. This represents a yield of 0.34%. GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

In related news, insider David John Wilson acquired 20,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, with a total value of £183,356.46 ($239,556.39).

GB Group plc (GBG.L) Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

