GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GCMG stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

