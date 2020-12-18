GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE GCP opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.