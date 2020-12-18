Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GGB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth $77,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.