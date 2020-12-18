Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.70.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 38.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 267,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

