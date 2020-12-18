Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GILD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.70.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

