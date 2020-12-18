Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

