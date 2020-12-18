Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.51 on Friday. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $699.21 million, a PE ratio of -90.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

