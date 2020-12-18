Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globe Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.29.

GL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.42. 839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $1,102,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,159.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,000 shares of company stock worth $11,745,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

