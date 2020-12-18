GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

GMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

GMS stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. GMS has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GMS by 136.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GMS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

