Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Tops $420,490.92

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $420,490.92 and $5,984.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 134% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00468260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

