GoldFund (GFUN) Price Down 16.8% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 35.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $69,098.82 and approximately $543.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002831 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007146 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000167 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001410 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

