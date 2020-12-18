GoldMining (NASDAQ:GLDG) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GoldMining (NASDAQ:GLDG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDG opened at $2.40 on Thursday. GoldMining has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining (NASDAQ:GLDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. It explores for gold, copper, and uranium properties. The company's principal exploration properties include the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,000 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 9,704 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.