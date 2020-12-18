Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,767.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,642.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 213,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,430. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,944,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

