GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRO. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $70,827.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 682.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 613,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 535,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,711,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after buying an additional 335,081 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 173,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

