Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 273,731 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 303,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,990,610.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,999,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 357,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $2,980,950.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 318,306 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $2,524,166.58.

On Friday, November 27th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 278,842 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,214,005.48.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 372,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $2,998,320.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $995,400.00.

Shares of BBU opened at $38.35 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,214,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 93,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

BBU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

