Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.29

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 12628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLDD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $789.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $28,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $282,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 869,830 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 470,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,743,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

