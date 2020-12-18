Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Shares Up 12.5%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.44. 4,469,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 1,713,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

