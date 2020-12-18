GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Director William D. Green Purchases 60,000 Shares

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Director William D. Green acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,916. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $206.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.26.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 78.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

