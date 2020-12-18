GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $4.38. GTY Technology shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 13,513 shares.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 598,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Wert acquired 15,000 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,135.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GTY Technology by 98.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GTY Technology by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

