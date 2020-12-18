Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,400 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $97,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $345,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

